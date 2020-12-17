Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open Friday

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s newest location will open Friday morning in Double Oak.

The new restaurant will be located at 8401 Justin Road in the Great Lakes Center, a new shopping center development near BridgeWay Church. It’ll be DYNE Hospitality Group’s 74th restaurant.

“Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s stellar growth would not be possible without dedicated and passionate franchisees like DYNE Hospitality Group, who continue to demonstrate confidence in our brand through the success of their cafes,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Yvonne Lobb, marketing specialist for DYNE, said the location was chosen because the company wants to be involved in the Flower Mound-area community.

“This location is in a great neighborhood,” Lobb said. “We love the community. There’s really not anything you can say bad about the Flower Mound community.”

The restaurant opens at 7 a.m., and the first 50 customers to make a purchase through the drive-thru will receive a year of free smoothies. A grand opening ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m., and from 3-5 p.m., the cafe will offer $1.99 smoothies for happy hour.