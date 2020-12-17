Flower Mound hospital receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Health Presbyterian Flower Mound has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is being distributed this week around the country and state.

The first doses were administered Wednesday to the hospitals health care workers who are at high risk, according to the hospital.

“Our healthcare heroes have been fighting on the front lines for so long and it was so exciting to see hope in their eyes,” the hospital said in a social media post on Thursday. “So proud of the work at this facility and their commitment to excellence as we embark on this important new phase of our pandemic response.”

The hospital said that following vaccination, it is still critical to wear masks, maintain social distancing and practice hand hygiene. The hospital produced a video about the receipt and administering of the vaccine, see it below:

COVID Vaccine for THFM Staff from Texas Health Flower Mound on Vimeo.