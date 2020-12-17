Firefighters extinguish house fire in Bridlewood

The Flower Mound Fire Department quickly put out a house fire late Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 11:15 a.m. and encountered heavy fire in a bedroom in the back of the house, according to FMFD. Everyone in the home safely escaped, and firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

FMFD spokesman Brandon Barth said the cause of the fire is under investigation and is likely related to construction/renovations being done in the home. The fire damage was mostly contained to the bedroom, but there is heat, smoke and water damage throughout the house and the family is displaced.