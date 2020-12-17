8 more die of COVID-19 in Denton County, active cases top 10k

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that eight more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 180.

Six of the deaths reported Thursday were residents of Brinker Denton Senior Care Center, and they were all over 70. The other two deaths include a Providence Village woman in her 70s and a Frisco man in his 70s.

“Please keep the families of these eight individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in your prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The first healthcare workers in Denton County have begun to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. This is an important milestone and we all look forward to additional vaccine supply being sent to our communities. The safety measures our community members take now help support our healthcare staff working on the front lines in fighting this virus.”

DCPH also announced 837 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 767 of which are active, as well as 225 new recoveries. There are now 10,329 active cases in the county, the first time that it has passed 10,000. Listed below are the dates when the county first reached active case milestones, illustrating just how quickly cases have risen in the last month:

1,000 active cases: June 21

2,000: July 4

3,000: July 30

4,000: Nov. 18

5,000: Nov. 24

6,000: Dec. 2

7,000: Dec. 7

8,000: Dec. 10

9,000: Dec. 14

10,000: Dec. 17

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.