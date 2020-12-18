Argyle ISD approves pandemic bonus for employees

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved Thursday a one-time payment for district employees as a reward “for performing so well under additional hardships caused by COVID-19.”

All exempt employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 and all non-exempt employees will receive $500 on Dec. 21. They must have been hired by Oct. 1 and have not tendered intent to resign or retire before Dec. 31, according to a news release from the district.

“This pandemic has forced all of us to make numerous changes to how we live our daily lives and how we operate as a district, but the ability to provide the highest level of service has not been slowed down,” said AISD Board President Sam Slaton. “I want to thank you all for continuing to exemplify the principles and values of Argyle ISD. You have risen to the occasion and we as a district are a model for others to follow. I am honored to be part of this district; your passion to serve our students and our community is what truly makes us the best. Please accept this token of our appreciation, and I hope your holiday season is restful and full of cheer.”