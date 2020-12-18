Local mayors fundraising Saturday in Red Kettle Challenge

The mayors of Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville will compete Saturday for the third straight year in the Red Kettle Challenge, a fundraising effort for the Salvation Army of Lewisville.

The past two years, the challenge has generated about $10,000 each time, according to the Salvation Army, and Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox has won both times.

Steve Thomas, executive director of the Lewisville Salvation Army, said the nonprofit is working to serve more people with less help than ever before, averaging more than 300 families per week, compared to about 250 per week before the pandemic. Thomas said the Lewisville Salvation Army’s goal for the entire Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season is $130,000, but they are running behind that goal because they need more volunteers to ring the bell at retail locations.

Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham and council members and staff will ring the bell and collect donations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sam’s Club at 761 West Main St. You can donate online to Lewisville’s Red Kettle here.

Highland Village’s mayor, council and staff members will ring the bell and collect donations at the Highland Village Walmart. You can donate online to Highland Village’s Red Kettle here.

Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon decided to keep Flower Mound’s fundraiser online only, due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can donate to Flower Mound’s Red Kettle here.