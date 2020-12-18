LISD trustee to seek reelection

Allison Lassahn announced Friday that she will seek reelection to Place 2 on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees. Lassahn, board secretary and Highland Village resident, has served on the board for the last 2.5 years, and her seat is up for election in May. Lassahn serves as a mentor with Communities in Schools of North Texas.

“Public schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and that has never been more apparent than now,” Lassahn said. “Our district is one of the premier public school systems in the state, and I want to ensure we continue meeting the needs of our diverse student body and their families in the years to come. We have tremendous community support across our district, and I hope I’ve earned the trust of those we serve during my first term as a trustee.”

Lassahn is a native Texan, growing up and attending public school in Tyler. Allison and her husband Lloyd have lived within LISD for 22 of their 25 years of marriage. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station where she received a Bachelor of Science degree and of the University of Texas at Dallas where she earned a Master of Science degree. Prior to her election on the school board, Lassahn served on several district committees such as the Community Bond Committee, District Leadership Team and the Facilities Advisory Committee. She completed the LISD Inside program in 2015. She was the Founders Day Chair for the LISD Council of PTAs in 2016.-17. She also has served on the board of five different PTAs within LISD, currently serving as the VP of Membership for the Marcus High School PTSA.