Denton, Lewisville, Little Elm residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that five more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 172.

The five deaths include three residents of Brinker Denton Senior Care Center, and two women in their 40s, one from Lewisville and one from Little Elm.

“As we report the loss of five community members due to COVID-19, we ask for our community to shower their families with thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must remember that our hospital nurses and doctors are our last line of defense against COVID-19, and masks, distancing, and other public health measures are our first line. We must all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the burden on our healthcare workers.”

DCPH also announced 698 new cases, 602 of which are active, and 328 new recoveries. There are now 9,725 active cases in the county and 22,388 total recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage at 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.