Texas Motor Speedway offering socially-distant Christmas events

Texas Motor Speedway is offering multiple Christmasy things to do in which people must stay in their vehicles and maintain distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The yuletide season tradition that is Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway is celebrating its 10th year as one of the state’s largest Christmas light shows. It was already COVID-19 guidance-compliant, giving families a safe way to drive through 2 million+ Christmas lights spread across the circuit. The speedway is expecting a record turnout this year. The display is open 6-10 p.m. every day through Jan. 3, including Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

“This has definitely been a year where our spirits have needed lifting so there’s no better way to close out 2020 than celebrating all we have to be thankful for and creating wonderful memories through the Gift of Lights,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “We’re proud to host Gift of Lights for a 10th year and to have created a holiday season tradition for the entire region.”

Tickets to ‘Gift of Lights’ are available online (giftoflightstexas.com) for $30 (cars/trucks), $50 (RVs/truck trailers), and $60 (bus of 20 people). Passengers must remain in their vehicles due to COVID-19. Motorcycles and passengers in truck beds and trailers are prohibited. A $1 donation from each ticket sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter.

Also, the speedway will host a drive-in Christmas movie night on Friday to show Elf on Big Hoss, the world’s largest HDTV. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m. The cost is $30 per vehicle and will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter and the CoServ Charitable Foundation. Click here to purchase tickets.