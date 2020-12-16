Local boy putting on concert to give friends the gift of music

Dylan James “Boogie Boy” Shaw, a local blues piano prodigy, will perform Friday at his school to give the gift of music to his friends and teachers.

Dylan, a seventh grader at Brairhill Middle School in Highland Village, will be playing the solo piano and vocal concert from 8-9 a.m. Friday outside the front entrance of the school to spread some holiday cheer during this unprecedented holiday season.

“I want to give my music to all my friends and teachers, no matter what this pandemic has to say about it,” Dylan said.

Dylan, who began playing music at the age of 3, has won many state and national awards for his music over the years.