Flower Mound gymnast headed to Olympics

Flower Mound resident Emma Malabuyo is one of 10 athletes representing the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team and will travel to the Tokyo Olympics as one of four alternates.

Mayor Derek France presented her with a proclamation at Independence Fest on Sunday declaring Emma Malabuyo Day in honor of her accomplishment.

Malabuyo, 18, was born in Mountain View, CA, but moved to Texas to train under former world champion Kim Zmeskal-Burdette in 2013. She qualified as an elite gymnast in 2015.

Malabuyo has competed for the National Team in competitions across the world and has brought home a total of 25 medals for Team USA. In the National Championship, she finished 4th All Around, which qualified her as one of the top gymnasts to compete in the Olympic Trials.

Emma is training as an “all arounder” and can potentially get called for any or all gymnastics events in the upcoming Olympic games.

The Olympic games will begin on Friday, July 23 and end on Sunday, August 8.

Emma’s Favorites:

Favorite school subject: Math

Hobbies or favorite activities: Hanging out with friends, making YouTube videos

Favorite music: Pop music and Rap, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Khalid

Favorite book(s): “The Hunger Games” series

Favorite movie(s): “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Favorite TV show(s): “Stranger Things,” “Riverdale”

Favorite Food: Sushi, pizza