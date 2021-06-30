Flower Mound welcoming 12 newest businesses

The town of Flower Mound’s 12 newest businesses recently opened or will open soon in town, bringing new places to eat, drink, shop and more for residents to patronize.

From April 20 to June 7, the town issued 12 certificates of occupancy to the following businesses, according to the town website:

Cava, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300: Zoes Kitchen is being rebranded to Cava, a build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, and will open later this summer.

Admiral Medical Supplies, 3321 Long Prairie Road: sells, rents and repairs home medical equipment

Clink Wine Bar + Bites, 2601 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100: serves16 wines and four beers on tap, tapas-style plates, charcuterie boards, salads, paninis and more.

Makarsee Market, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116: offers more than 100 Texas wines, fresh coffee roasted in-house and build-your-own charcuterie boards, and carries Texas-based jellies, speeches, homemade candles, soaps and more.

Dynasty Dance Academy, 2021 Justin Road, Suite 145: offers dance classes to all ages, from hip-hop to salsa and beyond.

Mac and PC Rescue, 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 110: provides laptop, phone, and desktop repair, IT services, backup and restoration services, virus removal and more.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, 777 International Parkway: provides financial services including wealth management, financial planning, retirement savings, college savings, life insurance, company 401(k) plans and more.

Crumbl Cookies (coming soon), 2550 Cross Timbers Road: offers a rotating menu of some of more than 120 specialty flavors available in-store, delivery, curbside pickup and shipping.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (coming soon), 2840 Flower Mound Road: serves made-to-order smoothies, toasted flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches, quesadillas and bowls with quality meats, produce and flavorful sauces.

Clean Eatz (coming soon), 2201 Long Prairie Road: a healthy food restaurant that offers weekly mean plan service, and grab-n-go meals. The café menu includes burgers, bowls, wraps, salads, flatbreads, smoothies and more.

Market by Macy’s (coming this fall), 6101 Long Prairie Road: Macy’s has leased the 30,100-square-foot former Stein Mart space in the the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. It will be a “Market by Macy’s,” which is a smaller store experience.

Flurry’s Market (coming this fall), 2608 Long Prairie Road: a Texas meat market with a Louisiana flair that offers fresh seafood alongside quality steaks, with a gift shop and bistro.