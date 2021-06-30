Women of Flower Mound celebrates scholarship winners

Earlier this month, the Women of Flower Mound organization celebrated its four scholarship winners at Urbano Enchilada & Taco Bar.

Each year, the group raises funds primarily for the scholarship efforts, according to a WOFM news release, and each year, the group chooses four recipients based on personal essays, financial aid need, transcripts and extracurriculars.

“Our goal is to identify those bright young students within our community that could best use our financial support as they embark on the next chapter, going to college,” said Jennifer Kolodziejski, WOFM publicity chair.

One student, Natalie Yook, received the $3,000 Helen H. Johns STEAM Scholarship. Yook graduated from Flower Mound High School and will study nutrition at the University of Texas. She hopes to pursue a master’s degree to become a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner and use that platform to provide healthcare to the underserved. As a Girl Scout, Natalie has earned several awards, including her Gold Award project to create a sustainable community closet which serves 600 students, families and populations of homeless/at-risk students.

Three students received the $2,000 General Scholarships: Andrew Brooks, Mia Hoang and Nicholas Julien.

Brooks, a Founders Classical Academy Lewisville graduate, plans to study computer information systems at West Texas A&M. He is an Eagle Scout and volunteers for the Red Cross and at his church.

Hoang graduated from FMHS and will study accounting at Texas A&M. She hopes to become a CPA and combine her love of numbers with helping people, particularly small businesses, achieve their dreams and be financially successful. Mia is an avid runner and along with her high school cross country team, placed second in the state and national meets, the highest the girls’ team has placed in school history.

Julien, a Marcus grad, will attend the University of Texas and study finance. He hopes to someday own his own business and provide opportunities and mentorship to local high school students. He was a Defensive Captain for elite soccer team Texans ’03 ECNL, a 2018 Kindness Ambassador, and he helped drive membership and fundraising for the Rotary Interact Club.