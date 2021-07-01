Local photographer joins international nonprofit council

Professional photographer Guy T Phillips of What’s That Guy’s Name? | PHOTOGRAPHY BY GUY T in Highland Village was elected to the Professional Photographers of America Council for the 2021 – 2024 term.

Phillips is a 19-year resident of Highland Village with his wife, Janet. A member of the PPA for several years, he has also attained Certified Professional Photographer (CPP), volunteers as a CPP Liaison, and is recognized as a Craftsman Photographer. He has also been arded as an Associate Fellow with the Texas Professional Photographers Association, and has been name as ‘Best of Flower Mound’ four years in a row (2018 – 2021) and ‘Best of Denton County’ in 2019 and 2020.

An international nonprofit association with more than 30,000 members, PPA is ultimately governed by its members through such council representatives. PPA Councilors are professional photographers who volunteer their time and service to guide and act as the voice for their state’s PPA members. Duties include discussing and voting on changes to the bylaws and the association’s leadership (via the election of the Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors). They also play a crucial role in sharing the PPA message to existing, new, and prospective PPA members in their state.