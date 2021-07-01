Fireworks illegal in most southern Denton County towns

Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks nearby, it is still not allowed to possess or use them in most local towns, Independence Day or not.

Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have ordinances banning fireworks. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. Those little poppers you throw on the ground are pretty much the only things you can buy at a fireworks stand that are allowed.

Shooting off fireworks where it is prohibited could land you with a fine up to $2,000. The loud noises fireworks make can trigger PTSD in Military veterans who live nearby. The loud noises also disturb many pets, and many dogs go missing on Independence Day each year.

VERY IMPORTANT DOG ALERT: Many dogs go missing on the Fourth of July due to fireworks. Keep an eye on your furry friends and help them stay calm. pic.twitter.com/QslV3E2lrQ — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 1, 2021

Fireworks are allowed in the town of Northlake from 6 p.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, and there are some additional restrictions that can be found here. Fireworks are allowed to be sold and used in unincorporated areas of the county and in Bartonville, if they are discharged on private property away from buildings and people, and as long as the Fire Marshal has declared it is a Burn Day. To determine if it is a Burn Day, visit the Denton County Emergency Services website or call 940-349-2840.

In Flower Mound, fireworks complaints can overwhelm the 911 call center, according to the Flower Mound Police Department, and it can prevent or delay people trying to report more serious incidents. Residents can call the non-emergency number at 972-539-0525 to report fireworks complaints.

Instead of risking a fine and/or triggering neighbors’ PTSD, leave the fireworks to the professionals at Flower Mound’s annual Independence Fest. The free event will have food trucks, lots of activities, a performance by the Josh Abbott Band before the fireworks show, which is scheduled for about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.