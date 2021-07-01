Northwest ISD school approved as an Early College High School

“We are so excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our students,” said Ryder Warren, NISD superintendent of schools. “We’ve been discussing this possibility for years, and our board and district leadership have been able to take this step to expand our students’ educational options.”

Through a partnership with Tarrant County College, students enrolled in the Early College High School will now have the chance to pursue — at no cost to the student — both a high school diploma and an associate degree or two years of college credit toward a bachelor’s degree.