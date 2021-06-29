Flurry’s Market to open this fall in Flower Mound

A local couple is bringing a new meat and seafood market to Flower Mound this fall.

Flurry’s Market + Provisions is expected to open in October at 2608 Long Prairie Road, in the old Red Hot & Blue restaurant space. Flurry’s will be a “Texas meat market with Louisiana flair,” with a bistro open for lunch and a gift shop. It will be owned and operated by Louisiana natives Clayton and Katie Flurry, who moved to Flower Mound in 2015 for Clayton’s job in the oil and gas industry. Clayton decided to leave his job in March, and they want to fulfill a need in Flower Mound.

“The store concept is based on similar stores in Louisiana, they provide things you can’t get here,” Clayton said. “My wife and I decided to plant a flag here in Flower Mound, which we’ve come to love over the last six years. We see a major need for it, especially with seafood. There are not a lot of fresh seafood counters in the area, outside of large grocery stores.”

Clayton said Flurry’s Market “will offer as much local beef, pork, poultry product as we can, focusing on freshness and quality,” such as Cajun-seasoned ribeyes and bacon-wrapped tenderloins. The bistro will serve Cajun staples like gumbo and po boys — including shrimp, oyster, catfish and more — as well as other sandwiches and burgers. The upscale gift shop will offer “specialty items you can’t find in local stores” that could be a good gift or go with your meat order, such as decorative and functional kitchen items and more.

More than anything, Clayton said, the Flurrys want to be on a first-name basis with residents and be involved in the community.

“We want to grow with the community and provide what the community wants and needs,” he said. “We’re focused on quality, convenience and customer service. We intentionally picked the located to be in the heart of Flower Mound. It’s not about making a buck, it’s about making a relationship.”

Click here for more information.