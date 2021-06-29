Northlake to offer first Citizen Police Academy

The Northlake Police Department announced Monday that it will offer its first Citizen Police Academy this fall.

The free course will begin Sept. 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and run for nine weeks. Attendees will learn about what police officers and detectives do, tour jail facilities, experience a rideout with a police officer, learn how to assist the Northlake Police Department and more.

The department is now taking applications, and interested residing must complete the application by July 16 and be residents of Northlake, Harvest or Draper. There are only 10-12 slots available.

Click here to apply.