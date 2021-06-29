Missing woman killed in murder/suicide in Lewisville, police say

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a murder/suicide in which a Lewisville man killed his wife, who had been reported missing, and then himself.

On June 20, 38-year-old Latoya Nicka Connor told her daughters that she was going to her husband’s house in the 800 block of Pebble Ridge Drive to collect a check from her husband, Julious Devol Connor, 45, according to a Lewisville police news release. The couple were married in 2019 and were in the process of getting divorced.

Four days later, LPD opened a missing persons case for Latoya after family members reported that they hadn’t heard from her since she went to Julious’ house. Julious’ daughter also told police that she hadn’t been able to contact him in several days.

A third party reported a disturbance at Julious’ house on Sunday morning, according to the news release. After repeated attempts to reach both Latoya and Julious failed, LPD officers obtained a search warrant and entered the home on Sunday night, where they found both bodies in a bedroom. Preliminary investigation finds that Julious fatally shot Latoya and then himself. Investigators are trying to determine when the two died.