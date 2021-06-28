Lantana Crime Watch — June 2021

Lantana had 106 calls for service for the month of May. Deputies responded to 19 alarm calls, 98 traffic-related calls (which includes traffic stops, traffic complaints, road hazards and traffic accidents) and 138 self-initiated calls.

DCSO Employee Spotlight: Lieutenant Curtis Stevenson was hired by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a Detention Officer.

While working in the Denton County Jail full time on deep-nights and weekends at Denton County MHMR, Stevenson added 17 weeks attending the UNT Police Academy to his grueling schedule. After he obtained his Peace Officer License, he worked as a Patrol Deputy and Animal Control Officer.

Curtis left DCSO and worked at Sanger PD from 2008 – 2015. In 2015 Lt. Stevenson came back to Denton County as Deputy Constable, Precinct 1. When I took office in 2017 and an opening within the Mental Health Unit occurred, I asked Lt. Stevenson to apply for that position knowing his background in mental health and work ethic.

Curtis came back to Denton County Sheriff’s Office as a Mental Health Investigator and has been busy climbing the career ladder since. When the Sergeant Position in mental health came open, Lt. Stevenson with his expertise in the mental health field as well as his relationships with our mental health partners made him the ideal candidate for that position. And early this year after a promotion within the Justice Logistics Division, a Lieutenant position was available and Curtis Stevenson promoted again.

Lt. Stevenson also does a great deal of volunteer work such as delivering food to the American Legion Senior Center, handing out challenge coins to veterans to encourage them, participating in the holiday turkey dinner delivery at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, participating with donations at the Monsignor King Outreach Center in Denton, and distributing food and hygiene products to the homeless population in Denton County. Lt. Stevenson was recently recognized by the Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce for his outstanding work as a first responder.

We are hiring Detention Officers! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752.00 per year. Visit our website to apply: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty