Demolition of old LISD buildings to begin Tuesday

Demolition work on two old Lewisville ISD buildings in Flower Mound will begin Tuesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more.

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a contract to demolish the old LISD Natatorium and communications building on the land. The removal process will begin Tuesday and will last several weeks, according to the town.

The tennis courts and parking lot will be accessible during this time, but portions of the park and parking lot will be blocked off.

Another old LISD administration building will not be razed at this time. Town staff are evaluating it to see if it could be renovated to be the cultural arts center the town wants to put in that location.