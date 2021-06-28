Carrollton man identified as Lake Grapevine drowning victim

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identity of the man who drowned this weekend in Lake Grapevine.

Early Saturday afternoon, the man voluntarily got into the water off a pontoon boat, but he could not make it back to the boat as it drifted with the high wind and never resurfaced, according to information provided by the Grapevine Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Texas game wardens, the U.S. Army Corps and divers with the Flower Mound and Grapevine fire departments searched throughout the day Saturday, conducting wide sonar scans to try to locate the victim’s body. The search was called off overnight, but they resumed Sunday morning and searched until recovering the body about 5:15 p.m., according to FMFD spokesman Brandon Barth.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as Steven Piotrowski, 63, of Carrollton. His body was recovered about 300 yards off the north shore of the lake, about 35 feet deep.