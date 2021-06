Clean Eatz, a healthy food restaurant, is coming soon to FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

Clean Eatz will be located at 2201 Long Prairie Road, Suite 101, next to Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. It will offer bowls, burgers, wraps, flatbreads, smoothies and more, as well as a weekly meal plan service and catering.

The opening date has not yet been announced, according to the town.

