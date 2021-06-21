Expect delays at FM 2499 and Waketon on Tuesday morning

Drivers should expect delays at the intersection of Fm 2499 and Waketon Road on Tuesday morning due to a traffic signal switch, according to the town of Flower Mound.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, contractors will be switching over to new traffic signal poles at that intersection, and the signals will be in red flashing mode for several hours until the work is complete.

Drivers should treat a flashing red light the same as a stop sign, the town said in a news release. After stopping, proceed when safe and observe right-of-way rules.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, all eastbound and westbound traffic on Waketon near FM 2499 will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured south down Rippy Road, and westbound drivers will be detoured south on Timber Way Drive. The closures could last up to eight hours, according to the town.