Weir: Flower Mound Council appoints Adam Schiestel to Place 1 seat

Yes, the long election season in Flower Mound is over, but a new Councilman has been appointed and he may not be as well-known as those elected Councilmembers who have been in their positions for the past few years. For those who may not know, Place One Councilman Jim Pierson resigned his position a few months ago, necessitating an interview process that saw many community-minded residents come before the Council to be evaluated for the open seat. After considerable deliberation they unanimously chose one of the Planning and Zoning Commissioners, Adam Schiestel.

On June 15th, Councilman Schiestel was sworn in during a session of the Council. The same evening, Derek France was sworn in as the town’s newly elected Mayor, a 3-year term. In addition, Councilman Jim Engel, who ran unopposed, was sworn in for another 3-year term. Councilman Schiestel will fill out the remainder of Pearson’s term, which will end in May 2022. If he decides to run for election to the seat, and is successful, he will have a 3-year term on the Council. At my request, Mr. Schiestel came over for an in-person video interview, the first one since the pandemic lockdown was lifted. Our new councilman sent the following short bio:

“Adam Schiestel is an 8-year resident of Flower Mound, a former Planning and Zoning Commissioner (2019 – 2021), and a former member of the Transportation Commission (2018-2019). Schiestel is employed by a leading national electric utility as a software engineering manager and is the board president of the Waterford Park Estates HOA. Schiestel served in the US Army from 1996-2000 as a telecommunications specialist. He and his wife have been married to for 12 years and their three children attending LISD schools.”