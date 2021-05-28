Friday, May 28, 2021
Zoes Kitchen in Flower Mound to close, rebrand as Cava

By Mark Smith
Zoes Kitchen’s Flower Mound location will close next week, but will reopen later this summer as a new build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant.

Cava Group acquired Zoes in 2018, and it is expanding into new suburban markets by converting existing Zoes locations, according to a report by Restaurant Dive.

The Flower Mound location, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, confirmed that it is closing on Wednesday. After a remodeling, Cava is expected to open in the same space in July.

