Zoes Kitchen in Flower Mound to close, rebrand as Cava

Zoes Kitchen’s Flower Mound location will close next week, but will reopen later this summer as a new build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant.

Cava Group acquired Zoes in 2018, and it is expanding into new suburban markets by converting existing Zoes locations, according to a report by Restaurant Dive.

The Flower Mound location, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, confirmed that it is closing on Wednesday. After a remodeling, Cava is expected to open in the same space in July.

