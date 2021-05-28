Friday, May 28, 2021
Flower Mound identifies officers injured in standoff, updates suspect’s charges

By Mark Smith
(Left to right) Flower Mound Police Department Officer Gregory Hall, Sgt. John Styne-Burns and Sgt. Adam Quintana were injured in the standoff on Wednesday night, photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Bryan Hucabee, photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

The town of Flower Mound on Friday released the names and photos of the three officers who were injured in a violent standoff with a resident on Termaine Drive on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Adam Quintana (14 years of service), Sgt. John Styne-Burns (13 years of service) and Officer Gregory Hall (four years of service) were injured when Bryan Hucabee shot at them during the standoff, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. All three are recovering at home and doing well, the town said Friday.

Hucabee, 60, was taken into custody after the 10-hour standoff early Thursday morning, according to FMPD. He was initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the town announced Friday that FMPD has updated the charges to three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony. A second-degree count of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence was also added, stemming from an offense against Hucabee’s wife before police arrived. Hucabee is being held in Denton County Jail in lieu of $350,000 bail.

