Makarsee Market opens in Flower Mound

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Makarsee Market recently opened its doors in Flower Mound.

Located at 1900 Long Prairie Road, near the Flower Mound Road intersection, Makarsee Market offers more than 100 Texas wines, fresh coffee roasted in-house and build-your-own charcuterie boards. In addition, the market carries Texas-based jellies and spices, as well as homemade candles, soaps and other goods, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The hand-crafted charcuterie menu features a variety of cheeses, meats, fruits, nuts, jams, stuffed olives, pastries and more. The menu can change weekly, and all coffee, exclusively supplied by Brazos Coffee Company, is roasted in small batches and features beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala, Tanzania and Nicaragua.

Makarsee Market opens daily at 11 a.m. Visit the Makarsee Market website for more information.

