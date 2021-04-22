Weir: Flower Mound parks and playgrounds are open

During the past year, as the country suffered through the Covid-19 pandemic, many recreational areas were pretty much off limits. Although parks in general didn’t have restrictions on occupancy, playground areas for children required strict rules of social distancing, face masks and other sanitary practices. Although those recreational areas are being used more frequently now, for the sake of caution, many of those precautions still apply. In the video interview, Chuck Jennings, Director of Parks and Recreation for Flower Mound, talks about the many beautiful parks, trails and open spaces in town and why residents should continue to use them in a safe manner. Chuck sent the following bio:

“Chuck Jennings is the Parks and Recreation Director for the Town of Flower Mound. He has worked for the Town for 14 years and in the field for over 26 years. He grew up in the North Dallas area and graduated from JJ Pearce HS and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Parks and Recreation from Indiana University. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional through the National Recreation and Parks Association.

“Chuck is proud to have played a large role in the development and operations of the Community Activity Center, Senior Center, Twin Coves Park, and Heritage Park. These additions to the Town’s park system over the last 13 years have greatly enhanced the Town’s ability to improve the quality of life for our residents. He has been married to his wife Holly for over 25 years and live in Highland Village with his two boys, Kenny and Tyler (18 & 22).”