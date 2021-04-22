Grapevine celebrating grand opening of new Main Station

“Grapevine Main Station is a majestic multi-million-dollar public/private sector transit-oriented development project located at the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road,” according to a news release from the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The project consists of the expansive 38,000-square-foot Peace Plaza, 42,000-square-foot Rail Station featuring Harvest Hall — a European-style food hall with seven kitchens, as well as craft coffee drinks and cocktails — 150-foot-tall Observation Tower and new home of the Grapevine Visitor Information Center, all connected to Hotel Vin, a six-story, 120-room Marriott Autograph Collection property and a 552-space parking garage.