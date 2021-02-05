Harvest Hall opens in Grapevine Main Station

The highly anticipated Harvest Hall, inside Grapevine Main Station, is set to open to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., with Main Line Coffee Bar opening at 6 a.m. and live music from Noon – 1 a.m. inside Third Rail, an exclusive indoor/outdoor entertainment venue.

Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall, is a spacious food and entertainment venue part of Grapevine Main, a $114-million-dollar public/private sector transit-oriented development project, according to a news release from the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. Harvest Hall — located at the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road in Historic Downtown Grapevine — will feature thoughtfully selected restaurateurs who showcase high-quality, chef-driven specialty foods. Each kitchen is family-owned-and-operated and focuses on preparing meals that are made from scratch.

When guests enter Grapevine Main Station, reminiscent of 19th century grand rail stations of America, they will be greeted by the Grapevine Concierge Team located in the new home of the Grapevine Visitor Information Center, majestic 40-foot ceilings, a colorful mural that pays homage to Grapevine’s rich heritage and the seven kitchens of Harvest Hall.

Featured Kitchens Include:

Arepa TX – Latin Kitchen specializes in Latin cuisine and artisanal pops. People will find beautiful arepas made from scratch in small batches and prepared to order, as well as tacos, empanadas and rice bowls. The menu, featuring gourmet comfort food with a Latin twist, was created by executive chef and partner Mary Ann Allen of the original Arepa TX on Royal Lane in Dallas. She is perhaps best known as the Frugal Chef, a popular online personality who offers insight, tips and humor on budget-friendly, healthful eating.

Chick & Biscuit – Comfort Cuisine celebrates one of the South’s superstar staples, the made-from-scratch biscuit, paired with traditional favorites such as fried chicken, Nashville Hot Chicken, pulled pork and brisket. Dedicated to using the freshest ingredients, Chick & Biscuit honors a timeless tradition with a modern and seasonal approach. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chick & Biscuit is the newest sibling of Grapevine’s very own Mason & Dixie, a famous Southern-style eatery from owner and chef, Beth Newman.

Spuntino – Bites of Italy is committed to using the highest quality ingredients to prepare authentic recipes like homemade lasagna and pastas as well as creative regional dishes from Ravenna, Italy. Owners Stefania and Andrea Matteucci are former architects who felt compelled to bring their love of Italian food to the U.S., where they opened their flagship restaurant, Loveria Caffe – Taste of Italy, in Colleyville, Texas. Spuntino, an Italian word meaning ‘a bite to eat,’ will surely bring big flavors to Harvest Hall guests.

Easy Slider – Funky Dallas burger truck concept showcases flavors that are influenced by founders Miley Holmes’ love of Southern eats and Caroline Perini’s Texas roots. Chow down on gourmet sliders made with Certified Angus Beef®, seasonal farmer’s market produce and freshly baked bread and scratch-made sauces. Their approach is serving fresh, quality ingredients and having a good time doing it.

Monkey King Noodle Co. – Northern Chinese street food, where every dish is made to order. Chef Andrew Chen provides his own interpretation to each dish based on his experiences dining at the night markets of China and Taiwan, including Lamian (hand-pulled) noodles and decadent Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) for which Monkey King is most celebrated. Fresh ingredients and deep, rich spices are incorporated to delight the senses and bring guests back for more.

ZaTaR – Offers traditional Mediterranean flavors with a twist. Guests don’t have to travel far to get a true taste of the Mediterranean. ZaTaR’s authentic menu combines modern cooking with traditional dishes like succulent lamb kabobs, hummus dips, falafels, za’atar pies served on fresh-made, crunchy flatbread, and shawarma on a spit. At ZaTaR, all meats are Halal in order to cater to everyone’s needs and start with the best possible sourced building blocks for an unrivaled level of flavor. Satisfy Mediterranean cravings with cuisine cultivated from the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients.

Main Line Coffee Bar – Offers exceptional coffee from Counter Culture Coffee, a specialty roaster with a dedicated training center in Deep Ellum. The coffee bar also offers an array of locally sourced products including donuts from Burleson-based Dough Boy Donuts, fresh-made pastries from Grapevine’s Main Street Bakery & Chez Fabien and Latin-inspired ice cream from the Bishop Arts District’s Azucár Ice Cream Company.

“Finding the right mix of cuisines and the right partners has been inspiring,” said Tom Santora, chief commercial officer at Coury Hospitality and managing director of both Hotel Vin and Harvest Hall. “With this group of talented chefs, we have the opportunity to develop a fun and creative culinary community. Harvest Hall will provide guests savory food, spectacular service and some of the best entertainment in North Texas.”

Opening later this spring, additional elements of the 42,000-square foot rail station will open to the public, including Grapevine Main Plaza, large enough to accommodate 3,500 guests, yet intimate enough to lose yourself in the feeling and romance of all that is Grapevine, and a 150-foot-tall Observation Tower, according to the news release. The expansive 38,000-square-foot Plaza will also include the “Peace Circle” art display, with larger-than-life bronze sculptures, depicting an 1843 peace treaty negotiation between then President of the Texas Republic, Sam Houston and ten American Indian Chiefs/leaders. It will also include a regular entertainment schedule. The Observation Tower will offer 360-degree views of the city and beyond. Grapevine Main Station is the only brick and mortar building servicing the 27-mile Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line and Grapevine Vintage Railroad and it contains modern amenities, including meeting and office space and more.

All of these offerings are connected to Hotel Vin, a six-story, 120-room Marriott Autograph Collection property and a 552-space parking garage. For additional information about Grapevine Main and Harvest Hall, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com and HarvestHall.com. Masks are required to be worn while inside Grapevine Main, Harvest Hall and Hotel Vin at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.