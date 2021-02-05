Flower Mound approves higher development fees

The Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved fee increases for residential and commercial building permits, as well as for various other applications and permits, during its council meeting this week.

The fee increases are meant to recover the town’s costs for several services the town provides for building permits that are not covered by the current application and permit fees, according to a news release from the town. The majority of the changes affect new construction and land development.

The town is increasing the fees for single-family residential buildings, plan reviews, new commercial construction and plumbing, mechanical and electrical fees. The town is also introducing new fees for services and permits that it currently does not charge for, including site construction activities, tree surveys, development application reviews, plan amendments, environmental surveys and more.

Councilman Jim Pierson said that compared to the national average, Flower Mound charges builders much less for permits and other utility-related expenses.

“We’re leaving a lot of money on the table and passing on a lot of extra expense to our taxpayers,” Pierson said, adding that the complaints he received were from builders and contractors. “The numbers simply don’t add up with what we’re allowing builders to pay today.”

To view the fee changes, click here. For general questions regarding the fees, contact Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton at [email protected]