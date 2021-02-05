Foodie Friday: Valentine’s Day dining for every taste

Our local restaurants have served no shortage of amazing holiday meals over the last year, and this Valentine’s Day will be no exception! Check out these local restaurants offering dine-in and to-go options to make your Valentine’s Day truly special.

Yellow Rose Steak and Chophouse, Flower Mound

Yellow Rose is offering a Sweethearts Dinner for Two both for dine-in and carryout this year. And they’re offering it the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Valentine’s Day! The three-course meal is $125 per couple and includes a soup or salad, their Tomahawk Ribeye, and Key Lime Pie for dessert. Reserve your dinner either in-person or to-go by calling 972-899-9820.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern, Flower Mound

Verf’s has planned a beautiful four-course dinner option this year including menu items like prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella, an endive salad, and filet mignon or Chilean sea bass. Dinner is $39.99 per person and reservations can be made by calling 972-317-3390. You’ll also be able to call the restaurant that evening to order the meal to-go.

GiroPizza & Trattoria, Flower Mound

Reserve your seat for GiroPizza’s four-course Valentine’s Day feast jam-packed with delicious Italian options. Plus you’ll get chocolate dipped strawberries and all of the ladies will receive a rose! The feast is $70 per person or $85 per person if you choose the wine pairing option. Reservations can be made on their website: www.giropizzatx.com.

Rustico Wood Fired Grill, Flower Mound

Rustico will have a limited Valentine’s Day menu being served from 3-10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. We’re not sure what exactly will be on the limited menu, but be sure it’ll be delicious! Dinner will be $85 per person and reservations can be made by calling 214-513-1112.

Fiori Italian Restaurant, Flower Mound

The warm, inviting atmosphere of Fiori is one of our favorite local places to enjoy a romantic evening out. This year they’ll be serving their full menu for Valentine’s Day in addition to some Classic Italian Specials. Reserve your table on their website: www.fioriflowermound.com.

Shoal Creek Tavern, Highland Village

Shoal Creek is offering a four-course dinner with dishes like pork belly, a sweet corn and crab bisque, filet mignon, halibut, and a couple of scrumptious dessert options. Dinner is $44.99 per person and reservations can be made by calling 972-317-2250. You’ll also have the option to order the packaged meal to-go on their website: www.shoalcreektavern.com.

Marty B’s, Bartonville

Marty B’s is hosting a romantic “Love in on the Rooftop” event on Valentine’s night which is only available to 30 ticket-holding couples! For $175 per couple, you can enjoy a three-course meal, a bottle of red or white wine, and dancing and live music from Raised Right Men. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will be from 6-9 p.m. Hurry and reserve your spot by purchasing tickets online: www.martybsplace.com.

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop, Bartonville

The Bartonville Store has a special Valentine’s menu planned that will be available both for dine-in and to-go. Their four-course menu includes items like an Ahi Tuna Tower, a selection of salads, red snapper, smoked Wagyu short ribs, and some fantastic desserts. Dinner is $140 per couple and reservations can be made on their website: www.thebartonvillestore.com.

Cristy’s Cake Shop, Flower Mound

We’ve been so excited for the Grand Opening of Cristy’s Cake Shop here in DFW, especially so we can try their signature Butter Cake. For Valentine’s Day, feel free to pick up or order any of their amazing cakes, cheesecakes, flan, cookies, or cajeta rolls. Call them at 214-513-2253 to place your order!

The Flour Shop Bakery, Flower Mound

The Flour Shop has an assorted dessert box available for all you sweethearts this year, plus individual options like cookies, dipped strawberries, creme brulee, macarons, and cupcakes. Place your order by Feb. 10 and pick it up on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mike’s Bakery, Corinth

We can always count on Mike’s Bakery to have some delicious treats around the holidays. This year their special Valentine’s Day menu has options like a flourless chocolate cake, custard cakes, strawberry cheesecake, sugar cookies, and more. You can place your order by calling them at 940-218-6979 or in-store.