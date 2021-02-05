Denton Appraisal District trying to catch up on lost time

The Denton Central Appraisal District is working to catch up on work after being delayed for months because its software was down.

In a letter to residents, DCAD Chief Appraiser Hope McClure thanked residents for their patience and understanding as the district underwent “an extensive software conversion.”

“We never anticipated our software being down for so many months which left us unable to provide the best possible service to the citizens of Denton County,” McClure said in the letter. “This time has been extremely difficult for our staff and our administration as we are here to serve the needs of Denton County and have felt helpless during this time.”

McClure said the district is now fully up and running on a reliable software program, and it has “a lot of catching up to do.” The Appraisal Review Board will meet from Feb. 8-19 to complete 2020’s Certified Roll, and as soon as those hearings are complete, the Tax Office will be provided with the correct information for 2020 and will begin processing and providing accurate tax statements to the property owners.

If you are still waiting on your exemption, your freeze or anything else on your account to be updated, email [email protected] and they will let you know the status of your account as soon as possible.