Vaccines now being brought to local homebound residents

Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson announced Tuesday that Denton County will expand its COVID-19 vaccination services to individuals that are considered homebound and reside in Denton County.

This program will be a coordinated effort between DCPH and the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District).

“This effort is important to reach our citizens who are homebound and unable to travel to our vaccination clinics,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We sincerely appreciate our community partners in helping us to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to address the needs of these individuals.”

Denton County residents who are physically unable to travel to a vaccine clinic may now register through the DCPH vaccine portal under a homebound designation to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in their home administered by Denton County ESD No. 1 personnel, according to a news release from the ESD. Once scheduled, individuals will receive an appointment message from DCPH with more information.

The ESD plans to begin administrating vaccines to homebound residents on Thursday. As of Tuesday, about 48 homebound individuals in Denton County have registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. ESD fire and EMS personnel will visit each individual in their home, administer the COVID-19 vaccine and monitor the person for the designated time.

To sign up, visit DCPH’s COVID-19 Vaccine website at www.DentonCounty.gov/vaccine or call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 940-349-2585.