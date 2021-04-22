Denton County cuts Friday’s vaccine clinic short

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that it will end its COVID-19 vaccine clinic early on Friday due to severe weather in the forecast.

Friday’s clinic at Texas Motor Speedway will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and all appointments that had been scheduled for after 11 a.m. will be rescheduled.

“Our Denton County Emergency Services and Public Health teams continue to coordinate closely to ensure public safety when the potential for severe weather becomes evident in the forecast,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Isolated storms may be ongoing in the morning, but coverage and intensity of storms will likely increase rapidly Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Some severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will all be possible, along with locally heavy rain.

Vaccination cancellations are possible if the storm’s timing changes or the severity of projections worsen, according to DCPH.