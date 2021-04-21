Weir: Meet Shelly Dodge, chairman of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce

A chamber of commerce is an association or network of businesspeople designed to promote and protect the interests of its participants. Chambers of commerce, and their members, share a common goal of highlighting and improving the success of its associates.

By organizing functions and inviting residents to familiarize themselves with the various products and services in the community, the Chamber acts as a marketing agent that enhances the achievements of its members.

Shelly Dodge is the Chairman of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and agreed to an interview in order to further explain the benefits of being a Chamber member. Shelly, who is very accomplished in the area of finance, contributed the following short bio: