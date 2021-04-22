Home
Severe weather possible on Friday

Severe storm approaching southern Denton County in April 2015 as viewed from Lantana.

Batten down the hatches Denton County! We may see severe storms on Friday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail. There is a low potential for tornadoes.

By Friday evening, we should be in the clear and set up for a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid 70’s on Saturday and a beautiful Sunday with a high near 81.

Follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates. See the latest forecast here.

