Severe weather possible on Friday

Batten down the hatches Denton County! We may see severe storms on Friday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail. There is a low potential for tornadoes.

By Friday evening, we should be in the clear and set up for a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid 70’s on Saturday and a beautiful Sunday with a high near 81.

Storm Timeline: As a warm front lifts through the area overnight, humidity levels go up. This primes the atmosphere for storms on Friday. Storms will develop in the warm sector as soon as early Friday afternoon. Storm chances linger through much of Friday evening. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/EifTwagFMr — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 23, 2021