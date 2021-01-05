New businesses open, more coming soon to Northlake, Roanoke

Several new businesses have opened recently and are coming soon to the Northlake and Roanoke area.

In Northlake, Texas Roadhouse opened Nov. 9, Tru by Hilton held its grand opening on Dec. 2 and Burgers & Curries opened in December, serving a variety of Indian and American dishes in Northlake Plaza.

Several new businesses are also coming soon to Northlake, according to a town spokesperson. PJ’s Coffee will open soon in Chadwick Commons, and the following businesses are coming to Northlake Commons: Pharmacy Plus, Bella Italia Bistro, Ridder Orthodontics, Northlake ATA Martial Arts, Kay Braswell Insurance Group and Papa John’s.

In Roanoke, Diore Medical Spa and Salon opened recently on Oak Street in downtown Roanoke, and a new winery called Wine:30 is also coming to Oak Street in March, according to a town spokesperson. FlannelJax’s an ax-throwing center, is expected to open in March on Hwy 377. Also coming to Hwy 377 are Roanoke Family Pet Clinic (old Krispy Kreme location), Taco Bueno (old Arby’s location) and Layne’s Chicken Fingers (old Dairy Queen location).