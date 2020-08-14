Northlake shopping center continues to grow

The new Northlake Commons retail center is working to keep up with demand for new businesses in the quickly growing area.

“We’re leasing them faster than we can build them,” said Gary Phillips, executive director of marketing for Office Equity Solutions, the developer.

Four buildings in the new development — located on FM 407 near the Harvest subdivision — are up and completely occupied, and “the businesses are doing quite well,” Phillips said. Northlake Town Hall moved in in December 2018, and the Northlake Police Department recently moved there, too. There are currently medical offices, a pet hospital, spas and more.

Lamar National Bank has a temporary setup now, with the permanent location expected to open in early 2021, Phillips said. A Papa John’s pizza shop has signed a lease, as have a Thai restaurant and Roma Italia Bistro, which will be a family-friendly restaurant with a full bar and indoor and patio dining. Phillips said they are “aggressively recruiting more restaurants,” and they’d really like a sports bar and a Tex-Mex eatery.

