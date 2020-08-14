Southbound Hwy 121 to be fully closed Saturday

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, a major closure in the area of Hwy 121 and FM 2499 will cause traffic issues this weekend.

All southbound lanes of Hwy 121 will be closed at Bass Pro Drive at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the DFW Connector project. Traffic will be detoured to the Hwy 121 frontage road.

Because of this closure, the FM 2499 off-ramp to southbound Hwy 121 will also be closed, and drives will be detoured to eastbound I-635, then Royal Lane.

For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.