Bartonville town update — August 2020

Greetings from Bartonville!

I hope everyone has stayed safe and healthy this unusual summer.

We are all continuing our fight against COVID-19. As of the writing of this article, we have 12 active cases and five recoveries in Bartonville. I encourage all residents to continue to take measures that can help lessen the spread in our community. This includes maintaining six feet of distance in social settings, washing or sanitizing your hands often, and wearing a facial covering that protects both the nose and mouth when in public. All COVID updates are posted on our Town Hall website along with links to Denton County information (visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19).

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and for our resident’s health and safety, the Town Council has extended our disaster declaration as follows:

Town offices will remain closed to walk-in traffic during normal operating hours. Please contact either the Town Administrator or the Town Secretary at 817-693-5280. Staff is available to assist you during normal business hours by phone, email, online, and/or by appointment.

Town Council and Board/Commission meetings will continue to meet as regularly scheduled in-person and by video conference. All meetings are also streamed live on our YouTube channel: townofbartonville.com/videomeeting

All closures and cancellations will be reassessed and modified as conditions change.

All town events, including the Bartonville Clean-Up Day are postponed until further notice.

In other news, the Town Council has been hard at work on the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year proposed budget to ensure a responsible and effective use of the Town’s funds while ensuring quality municipal services to our residents. We will keep a low property tax rate of $0.19294 per $100 assessed value.

The proposed budget is available on the Town’s website for review. We welcome residents to attend the public hearings and meetings in person or via video conference. The first public hearing on the budget is scheduled for August 18, 2020. The adoption of the tax rate and proposed budget will be on September 15, 2020.

I am also happy to share that the 2019 Residential Streets Project is nearing completion. This includes work recently performed on Glenview, Timberidge, and Hunter Court. The road crew is currently finalizing minor items as we close this project. Thank you for your patience as these road improvements were under construction. We will benefit from this significant improvement and investment in our infrastructure for many years to come.

Please be mindful of children, neighbors and pets. Also, mosquitos have not gone away. Please remove any standing water and help us keep this pest at bay. Stay safe and stay healthy!