Coffee shop, Texas Roadhouse coming to Northlake

A coffee shop and a Texas Roadhouse will open this fall in Northlake.

New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee offers a full menu of New Orleans-style coffee, tea, pastries and more, and it is planning to open a new drive-thru location later this year in Northlake. The new shop will be in the southeast corner of the I-35W/Hwy 114 interchange in the Chadwick Commons retail development, according to the town of Northlake. It will be the first PJ’s location in North Texas.

Also planning to open in that area this fall is Texas Roadhouse, the familiar sit-down restaurant chain. The new restaurant is currently under construction along the I-35W northbound frontage road in the northeast corner of the interchange, next to Rosa’s Cafe.