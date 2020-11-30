New Tru by Hilton hotel in Northlake to host grand opening

Hilton recently announced the opening of its latest property, Tru by Hilton Northlake Fort Worth, and the new hotel will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday.

The 98-room hotel, located at 13451 Raceway Drive, is owned by Superhost Northlake Hotel Partners and managed by Superhost Hospitality. The new hotel is conveniently located near the Texas Motor Speedway, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth and Hawaiian Falls Waterpark; as well as just 10 minutes away to downtown Roanoke. The property is also convenient to Fort Worth-Alliance Airport, and many business parks and distribution centers.

Tru by Hilton promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, rooted in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton has a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a new, affordable hotel experience, according to a news release from the company.

“We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging,”said Connor Reyer general manager. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Northlake/Fort Worth area.” Samilar Lakhany, president of Superhost Hospitality, added, “We are very excited to be partnering with Hilton in bringing the Tru brand to the Northlake area.”

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar with healthy, sweet and savory items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 “Eat. & Sip.” market with gourmet snacks and drinks. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, super-fast free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Tru by Hilton Northlake is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.