Local Primrose Schools make large Thanksgiving donation

Primrose School of NE Flower Mound and Primrose School of Old Orchard in Lewisville donated nearly 1,400 Thanksgiving food items to Christian Community Action in Lewisville.

Families at both Primrose campuses collected food items requested by CCA as they look to provide 1,600 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Denton County, according to a news release from Primrose Schools.

As part of Primrose’s Caring and Giving program, Primrose’s annual Can-A-Thon event helps students understand the value of generosity and giving without expecting something in return.