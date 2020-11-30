Crawford Road construction to begin in two weeks

The town of Argyle announced Monday that the Crawford Road reconstruction project will begin on Dec. 14.

Construction — by Jagoe Public Co. — will begin at the intersection of Crawford Road and John Paine Road, where a roundabout will be installed by February, according to a news release from the town. The contractor will keep two lanes of traffic open on Crawford Road until February, when work will begin on the western section of Crawford Road and only westbound traffic will be allowed from John Paine Road to I-35W. A detour route will be established utilizing Taylor Road and Old Justin Road for eastbound drivers. The town expects that section of work to be complete by late April.

The final phase of construction will be on the east side of Crawford Road from John Paine Road to the train tracks and is expected to be completed by October.