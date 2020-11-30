Local Cub Scout Pack holding community shoe drive

Local Cub Scout Pack 163 is holding a community shoe drive fundraiser event this weekend.

The Highland Village Pack usually raises funds via popcorn sales each year to support its activities, but they didn’t sell popcorn this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Scout Master Brian Holcomb.

“This year, we needed to find another avenue for supporting the Pack that minimizes the danger of face-to-face interaction,” he said.

The Pack settled on a community shoe drive for Funds 2 Orgs, a nonprofit that collects donated shoes and takes them to other countries and sells them to thrift stores and other resale shops, particularly those that are just opening. Pack 163 will primarily use the funds it raises toward awards for the scouts and service projects in the community, Holcomb said.

The community shoe drive is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. at McAuliffe Elementary School, 2300 Briarhill Blvd., where residents can drive up, pop the trunk and the scouts will take them. Holcomb said the Pack will take any size of any shoes, from flip flops to cleats and snow boots, that are gently used. They should have no holes and the sole attached.

“It needs to be something someone would be willing to wear,” Holcomb said.

The Pack has a goal of collecting 3,000 shoes in this drive. If you are interested in donating but are unable to make it to the scheduled drop-off on Dec. 6, you can also schedule a pickup from your home through Dec. 12. Click here to schedule a home pickup.

Click here for more information about Funds 2 Orgs.