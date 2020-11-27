High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 58, Lewisville 38

The Battle of the Axe was a barn burner on Friday afternoon, and not only will Marcus continue to have bragging rights, but it clinched a district title in the process.

Marcus (8-0, 5-0) jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead, which included a 4-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Connor Vaughn and 23-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Dudley.

Nussmeier hit Tyler Schott on a 21-yard pass, and J. Michael Sturdivant for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Marcus led 35-28 at the break.

Lewisville actually tied the game at 35 and took a 38-35 lead early in the third quarter, but then Marcus began to pull away.

The Marauders drove 64-yards and scored on a 1-yard run from Caden Novarro to make it 42-38 Marcus, and Walker Wells scored on an 11-yard run to make it 49-38 Marcus.

The Marcus defense came up big late in the fourth quarter, as Zach Ohlemeier returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

Marcus will host Plano West at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 in its season finale.

270 yards & 4TD’s for @Garrettnuss13 in the win – I asked him about playing in the battle of the axe, what it means to be the first Marcus team to be back to back district champs and how he wants to be remember as a @MarcusFootball player. @GameOnSportsPro @friday_stars pic.twitter.com/4WDgZMijtQ — Marshall Green🏈📝 (@marshallgreen_) November 27, 2020



Flower Mound 63, Plano 22

Flower Mound smothered Plano on enemy turf Friday afternoon.

The Jaguars trailed 8-0 early on, before Peyton Porter scored on a 4-yard run to make it 8-7 Plano at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Flower Mound (4-5, 2-4) drove 54 yards and Nick Evers connected with Isaac Carpenter to make it 14-8 Flower Mound.

Following a Wildcats punt, Flower Mound extended the lead to 21-8 on an Evers pass to Cade Edlein for 47 yards and after completing an 11-yard pass to Walker Mulkey, Flower Mound led 28-15 at the half.

The Jags opening drive of the third quarter went 82 yards and culminated in a 2-yard quarterback draw for a touchdown for Evers, and following a Plano punt, Evers broke a 40-yard run to make it 42-15 Flower Mound.

Plano scored its third touchdown on the ensuing drive, but Flower Mound came right back and scored on a 37-yard pass to Carpenter from Evers.

The Jaguars made it 56-22 on a 1-yard run from Evers, and scored its final points of the game on a 63-yard interception return from John Dulski.

Flower Mound will play Coppell in its season finale at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Buddy Echols Stadium in Coppell.

Guyer 65, Little Elm 21

Guyer (7-2, 5-1) rolled past Little Elm on Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats struck first, scoring on an 8-yard run from Eli Stowers early in the first quarter.

Guyer made it 14-0 after driving 37-yards on its next possession following a fumble recovery and scored on an 18-yard run from Stowers.

Tiyon Alridge then scored on a 7-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats, but a missed PAT made it 20-0 Guyer, and it was 20-7 at the end of one.

Stowers scored again to start the second quarter on a 23-yard run, but Little Elm answered with a touchdown of its own.

Byron Phillips came right back with a 3-yard run, but Little Elm answered once again, and it was 34-21 Guyer.

After that, it was all Wildcats, as Phillips broke a 75-yard run, Stowers tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Alridge, Brailynn Pegues galloped 53 yards for a touchdown and Jackson Arnold scored on a 3-yard run.

To top things off, Michael Mayfield drilled a 56-yard field goal late in the fourth to make it 65-21 Guyer.

Little Elm was the last scheduled game for the Wildcats, though the team has qualified for the playoffs, which will start in two weeks.

Check back for updates.