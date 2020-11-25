Flower Mound Police Blotter — November 2020

In early October, Flower Mound police identified two suspects from a home invasion on Sept. 13.Matthew Jester, 29, of Copper Canyon, and Aerialle Rieff, 30, of Denton, have been charged with burglary of a habitation and fraud use, and Rieff was also charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence and held on a parole violation. Jester and Rieff allegedly broke into a home in the 5400 block of Briar Lane, and the homeowner warned Jester to leave several times, but Jester kept moving toward him, so the homeowner shot him once. The suspects left the home but were quickly found, and Jester was taken to the hospital for treatment. The homeowner has not been charged.

On Oct. 8, police were called to the 2700 block of Lakemont Drive about a vehicle theft. The victim said he left his keys in his pickup overnight. The vehicle was recovered abandoned at a Dallas car wash later that day. No suspects or leads had been identified, as of late October.

Late on Oct. 20, a large police presence responded to a search for a suicidal subject in the 1800 block of Timber Creek Road. A DPS helicopter and a Lewisville Police K-9 assisted. The subject, a 45-year-old male, was found deceased in the wooded area behind the former Lewisville ISD administration building.

On Oct. 25, a motorist accidentally drove through the front window of the Grand Lux Nail Salon in the 3600 block of Justin Road. No injuries were reported.