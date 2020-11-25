Argyle Police Blotter — November 2020

Argyle and nearby towns saw a rise in overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts in September and October. The Argyle Police Department is recommending residents take the following precautions to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of such crimes, which are often preventable:

Lock it: Make sure all doors to your vehicle, home, garage and storage buildings are locked

Light it: Leave exterior lights on at night or use motion-detecting lights

Remove it: Take valuable items from your vehicle, including keys, garage door openers, wallets, purses, firearms, electronics and jewelry

Hide it: Put valuable items out of sight

Close it: Keep the garage door closed

Report it: Report all criminal and suspicious activity to the police

On Sept. 19 at 12:53 p.m., someone went to the Argyle Police Station because they wanted contact information for the owners of the old yogurt shop nearby. No one was at the police station, so they called police dispatch, who told them that officers wouldn’t have that information, but the caller was undeterred. An officer came back to the police station to find no one in the lobby.

On Sept. 19 at 3:37 p.m., a resident called police because he found drawers open and a corner of the carpet pulled up in a residence he owns with his brother. Though his brother visits the property regularly, the caller doubted his brother left the drawers open, but he didn’t want to ask him. Instead, he called police because he believes someone intentionally left the drawers open to let him know they were there. The house had been left unsecured and nothing was missing. Police saw no signs of a person staying in the home, but did find raccoon tracks, a cat and a lot of animal droppings.

On Sept. 19 at 4:45 p.m., a resident on Old Justin Road called police because the fence behind her property is damaged and her neighbor’s cows keep coming onto her property and mixing with her llamas.

On Sept. 21 at 2:06 a.m., a driver reported that while she was driving south on I-35W, a man in an SUV pulled a gun on her.

On Sept. 23 at 9:53 a.m., a resident on Surrey Lane reported a pair of latex gloves and some footprints in their driveway. The caller’s home is close to a previous report of a vehicle theft, and police took photos and collected the gloves.

On Sept. 26 at 8:14 p.m., a resident on 8th Street flagged down an officer because someone knocked on her door and ran off, twice.

On Sept. 27 at 2:51 p.m., a resident on Joyce Lane reported a snake, about two or three feet long, was in their home. Police responded and found it was a venomous copperhead snake. It was removed and killed.

On Oct. 3 at 12:38 p.m., a woman parked her vehicle in a no parking area, blocking a handicapped spot, in a parking lot at Liberty Christian School. A man told her not to park there, and she told him she could park wherever she wanted. The man’s wife called police, and after an officer arrived, the woman — who was quickly identified as a Karen – agreed to move her vehicle.

On Oct. 7 at 10:46 p.m., a woman driving on I-35W called police because a man driving an SUV flashed a gun and threw a cup at her vehicle. The man was found in Roanoke and detained, but the woman declined to press charges. The man “did not seem to understand why he could not wave around a weapon in his vehicle.”

On Oct. 17 at 12:10 p.m., a resident on Chisholm Trail reported that overnight, someone broke into their vehicle and stole their wallet.

On Oct. 17 at 7:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on I-35W for an unreadable tag, and there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle, but he did not believe there was any inside the car. Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana shake all over the seats, floorboard and center console.

On Oct. 24 at 11:15 a.m., an officer stopped on Hwy 377 because a turkey was chasing cyclists.